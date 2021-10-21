Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of DDOG opened at $158.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -934.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $160.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $613,984.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,381,001 shares of company stock valued at $322,180,029 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

