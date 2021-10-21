Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2021 guidance at $14.450-$15.100 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK opened at $359.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.69. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $240.86 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.