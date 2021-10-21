Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 392,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.60. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.48. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

