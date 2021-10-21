Dejan Deklich Sells 2,529 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99.

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46.

On Monday, July 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $96,857.01.

NYSE EGHT opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

