Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $310.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 838.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 40,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.