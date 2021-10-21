Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €149.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €149.30 ($175.65) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

DHER opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

