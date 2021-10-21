DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00455640 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $610.67 or 0.00965788 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

