Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WILYY opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WILYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

