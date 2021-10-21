Dent 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94.67 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $627.53 million and approximately $94.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00196607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.