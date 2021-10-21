Derek Andersen Sells 4,055 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40.

On Monday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

