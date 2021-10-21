Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

DSGN stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.