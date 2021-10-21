Desjardins Trims High Tide (TSE:HITI) Target Price to C$13.50

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Tuesday.

