Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 74.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $43.96 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.