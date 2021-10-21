Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,996 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Hess Midstream worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,679 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,672,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE:HESM opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.20%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

