Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,086.65 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $890.00 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,137.85.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

