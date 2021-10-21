Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

