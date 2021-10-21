Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €6.50

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRZBY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

CRZBY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

