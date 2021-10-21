Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €36.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.
Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.57.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.