Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €36.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.