Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.80 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.31 ($27.42).

Shares of DTE opened at €16.53 ($19.45) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

