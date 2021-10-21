Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTEGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

