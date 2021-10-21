Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $13.07 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $55,377.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $3.59 or 0.00005485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,637,624 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

