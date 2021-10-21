Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $135.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after buying an additional 390,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

