Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,594.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $591,912.63 and $2,594.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.00427733 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 121.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.