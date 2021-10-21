Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $220.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $224.88.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently -29.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

