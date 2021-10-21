Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.42 Million Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $40,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

