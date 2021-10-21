Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $41,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $15,863,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 441,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.