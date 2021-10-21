Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 742,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $39,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

