Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) by 53.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares by 820.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

DUSL opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

