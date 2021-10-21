Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock to Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) are going to split on Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of DPST opened at $273.81 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $307.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $4,428,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $209,000.

