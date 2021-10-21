Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $3.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.02 and the lowest is $2.41. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $17.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $18.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.83. 78,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

