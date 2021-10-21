Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS traded down $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.84. 3,791,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

