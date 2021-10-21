Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

