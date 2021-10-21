Diversified Energy’s (DEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Shares of DEC stock opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. Diversified Energy has a one year low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.99. The company has a market capitalization of £978.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.