Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45,928.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 91,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,783 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

