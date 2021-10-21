Dodge & Cox Has $177.36 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $177,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of LYB opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

