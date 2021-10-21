Dodge & Cox Purchases Shares of 15,000 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15,218.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,678,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.86%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.