Dodge & Cox Sells 1,700 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.05% of The Travelers Companies worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

TRV opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.71 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

