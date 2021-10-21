Dodge & Cox Sells 2,033 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Nucor were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

