Dodge & Cox Sells 7,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dodge & Cox cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

