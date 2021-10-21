Dodge & Cox Sells 766 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

NYSE XOM opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.