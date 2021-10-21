Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

