Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.83.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DOV opened at $168.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dover by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.7% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

