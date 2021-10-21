Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.42. Dover also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.450-$7.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,967. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

