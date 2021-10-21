Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.06.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$23.90 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$16.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.50.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

