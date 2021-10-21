Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.28). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $24.29. 3,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

