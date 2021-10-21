Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 217,726 shares.The stock last traded at $24.69 and had previously closed at $25.23.

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.