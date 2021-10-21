Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,234,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,930,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.