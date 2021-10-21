DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.06.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

