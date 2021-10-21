Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Position Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

