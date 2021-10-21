Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

EGBN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.43. 113,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,174. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

